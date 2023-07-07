Savory Grilled Watermelon Miso ‘Steak' Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 6x Watermelon “Steaks”, sliced 1 ½”x 3”x 5”
- 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 TBS soy sauce
- 1 tsp miso paste
- Kosher Salt and Freshly Cracked Pepper
- Balsamic glaze
- Dukkah
PREPARATION
- Place the watermelon “steaks” on a rack over a baking sheet in the refrigerator over night, uncovered.
- To prepare day of, preheat the grill on high for 20 minutes.
- Remove the watermelon from the fridge and blot with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, garlic, soy sauce, and miso. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Using a basting brush, rub the marinade over all 6 sides for the watermelon steak.
- Grill on high over direct flame, about 4 minutes per side or until the watermelon exterior has caramelized and beautiful grill marks are visible.
- Off the heat, dress with balsamic glaze and a pinch of Dukkah spice blend or sesame seeds.
