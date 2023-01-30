2 Recipes That Could Help Bring Relief to Menopause Symptoms

Dr. Mary Claire Haver is an OBGYN whose mission is to help women suffering from perimenopause and menopause symptoms. She says that relief can come from anti-inflammatory foods. She joined Anna Rossi in this episode of The Chef's Pantry to share two easy and delicious recipes from her cookbook, The Galveston Diet.

They kick things off with a yogurt (or smoothie) parfait that's packed with fresh blueberries, strawberries, chia seeds, flaxseed, and coconut flakes.

Then she's showing us her Baked Salmon & Squash Medallions with a Hot Honey Garlic Drizzle that you will want to keep on hand because it's that good.

Who knew battling menopause could be so delicious?

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Watch above to make these two recipes alongside Anna Rossi and Dr. Mary Claire Haver!