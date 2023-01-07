Anna's Amping Up the Comfort Food Game With This Sicilian Sausage Bread

If you want the ultimate comfort food, Anna has you covered with her Sicilian Sausage Bread with a Caper-Churri Sauce. Think cheesy garlic bread, but amped up with all the spicy sausage flavors you love.

She pairs it with some blistered shishito peppers and adds a dash of truffle salt for the finish.

And the whole thing comes together as the perfect meal with a light red leaf salad with Anna's homemade Gherkin Brine Dressing.

Watch the entire episode above to make these recipes alongside Anna!