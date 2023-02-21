dumplings

Celebrity Chef Irene Li's Recipe for Award-Winning Dumplings

Anna joins Boston chef Irene Li, a dumpling aficionado known for her restaurant Mei Mei. She shows us her secret to her award-winning dumplings.

Anna says they are delicious and foolproof -- either from scratch or with store bought wrappers. All you need is Li's perfect pinching technique, and some of her tips on what you will need when wrapping them up at home

Plus, we learn how to make a tasty soy aioli dipping sauce.

All this and more in this special episode of "The Chef's Pantry With Anna Rossi," brought to you by Meet Boston. For more on the city's food scene, head to Visit Boston (meetboston.com).

Watch above to make these recipes side-by-side with chef Irene Li and Anna Rossi!

