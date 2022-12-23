Holiday Ham, Cocktails and Leftover Recipes You Need This Season

Anna's favorite part of the holiday season is all the delicious food and perfect sips.

So how does a Campari Citrus Spritz sound? It's the perfect way to kick things off at your holiday gathering.

Then, she catches up with Chef Lambert Givens of Hunter's Kitchen and Bar in South Boston to see why his Ham & Glaze needs to be on your table. They also shake up a Pomegranate Margarita that pairs perfectly.

Then, Anna heads home to transform that leftover Ham into an Alsatian Pizza that will wow!

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Check out allinclusivebos.com for more info on the Boston food & fun scene.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)