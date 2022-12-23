Chefs Pantry

Holiday Ham, Cocktails and Leftover Recipes You Need This Season

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anna's favorite part of the holiday season is all the delicious food and perfect sips.

So how does a Campari Citrus Spritz sound? It's the perfect way to kick things off at your holiday gathering.

Then, she catches up with Chef Lambert Givens of Hunter's Kitchen and Bar in South Boston to see why his Ham & Glaze needs to be on your table. They also shake up a Pomegranate Margarita that pairs perfectly.

Then, Anna heads home to transform that leftover Ham into an Alsatian Pizza that will wow!

Check out allinclusivebos.com for more info on the Boston food & fun scene.

This article tagged under:

Chefs PantryholidaysAnna Rossirecipesall inclusive boston
