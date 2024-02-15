Jennifer Lopez' 2024 tour stops in Boston: Here's how to get tickets

Let's Get Loud, Boston — Jennifer Lopez is coming this summer.

J-Lo announced Thursday she’s embarking on a U.S. tour, stopping in over 30 cities across the country, including TD Garden on Aug. 7.

The announcement didn't say if Lopez would be bringing along her husband, Ben Affleck, and his DunKings.

"That's gonna be Top 10!" We asked Dunkin' patrons at a Dedham location what they thought about the new Ben Affleck-Matt Damon-Tom Brady musical super group unveiled in a new Super Bowl ad, and it's safe to say that the DunKings have some fans in Boston. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The “This Is Me…Now” tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida.

The tour marks the “Get Right” singer’s first trek in nearly five years. J. Lo last toured in 2019, when she stopped at Mansfield's Xfinity Center, and not for the first time.

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File This May 31, 2014, file photo shows Jennifer Lopez during the KISS Concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

For this tour, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, through LiveNation.com, following three presale windows for Citi cardholders, Verizon customers and members of the J.Lo fan club. The presale begins on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. for the fan club and 10 a.m. for Citi and Verizon customers.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

J.Lo’s tour is named after her forthcoming studio album of the same name and her new Prime Video movie, both set to be released on Friday.

Jennifer Lopez is thanking Ben Affleck through tears.

Lopez co-wrote “This is Me…Now: A Love Story,” a movie musical about finding love, which she called “the most personal thing I’ve ever done.”

It is a star-studded endeavor, with appearances from her husband, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more.

She also has a behind-the-scenes documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” out on Feb. 27, also on Prime.