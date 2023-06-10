Kelis and Bill Murray Are Sparking Romance Rumors and the Internet Is Totally Shaken Up

Fans seem to think something might be up between Kelis and Bill Murray.

The "Milkshake" singer, 43, and the Ghostbusters star, 72, sent the internet into a frenzy after The Sun reported in a June 8 article that the pair have ignited a romance.

According to the British outlet, Bill has been spotted at Kelis' recent concerts, including last weekend, where he allegedly watched her London performance from the side of the stage. Currently, Kelis is traveling throughout Europe for her 2023 European Summer tour, which includes stops in the United Kingdom, as well as Germany and Wales.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the claims and hasn't heard back.

Still, the unexpected romance rumors left social media users sharing their shock online.

"Kelis's milkshake bringing Bill Murray to the yard was predicted by no one, absolutely nobody," one user wrote, while another added, "hey guess who kelis is dating i'll give you infinity tries."

Kelis was previously married to photographer Mike Mora until his death in March 2022 following a battle with cancer. The pair shared children Shepherd, 7 and Galilee, 2, and she's also mom to son Knight, 13, from her first marriage with rapper Nas. (They wed in 2005 and divorced in 2009).

Before her tour, Kelis was spending time with her family on a rural farm.

"It's a never a dull moment, I'll tell you that much," Kelis told E! News in February. "Boredom is not an option here. It's busy, definitely busy."

As for Bill, the actor was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 until 1996. They welcomed sons Homer, 41, and Luke, 38. Bill also shares sons Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 19, with late second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, who he separated from in 2008.

And the Saturday Night Live alum is still brimming with romantic ideas, telling Deadspin in 2014 how someone should know if their partner is the one.

"If you have someone that you think is The One, don't do… don't just sort of think in your ordinary mind, 'Okay, let's make a date. Let's plan this and make a party and get married,'" he said, per BBC. "Take that person and travel around the world."

Bill continued, "Buy a plane ticket for the two of you to travel all around the world, and go to places that are hard to go to and hard to get out of. And if when you come back to JFK, when you land in JFK, and you're still in love with that person, get married at the airport."