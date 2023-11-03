Priscilla Presley tears up reflecting on daughter Lisa Marie's death

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Priscilla Presley got emotional remembering her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's final months in a new interview.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Priscilla and the late legendary singer Elvis Presley, died at age 54 in January from complications resulting from small bowel obstruction, coroner records showed. Her death followed the passing of her maternal grandmother, Anna Iverson, at 95 in 2021 and also came more than two years after her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at 27.

"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It's still shocking that we don't have her," Priscilla told Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Nov. 2. "That was the hardest thing for her, losing Ben. He took his own life. He was the love of her life. That child, she adored him. She would do anything for him. Anything."

The 78-year-old recalled one moment a couple months before Lisa Marie's death when the singer acutely felt the loss of her son.

"We were in Memphis, we were sitting up in a suite and she said, 'Mom, I don't know if I want to be here,'" Priscilla continued. "I go, 'What are you talking about?' And she'd go on about Ben and how she is still grieving."

When asked if Lisa Marie was feeling almost suicidal herself at the time, Priscilla said, "I think so."

"It's so sad," Morgan commented, after which Priscilla teared up and said, "I know."

Putting her hand up, she added, "Don't talk anymore."

During the interview, Priscilla also recalled spending time with Lisa Marie two deaths before her death, during and after the 2023 Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won Best Actor for playing the King of Rock and Roll in the biopic "Elvis."

"She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," Priscilla said. "Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, 'Is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK; she looked very frail."

After the award show, the mother-daughter duo had drinks at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. and then left separately in their own cars after Lisa Marie told her that her "stomach really hurts."

"I hugged her and she went her way and I went mine," Priscilla said on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," "and that hug was the last hug I gave her."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

