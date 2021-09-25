Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Soaring Tribute to Willie Garson: ‘It's Been Unbearable'

Sarah Jessica Parker honored her late co-star and close friend Willie Garson in a soaring tribute she posted Friday on Instagram.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, on “Sex and the City. He died Tuesday of pancreatic cancer at age 57.

In the days following his passing, Garson's "SATC" co-stars showered him with loving tributes on social media. However, Parker remained mostly silent, explaining on a tribute actor Chris Noth posted Wednesday that she hadn't yet come to grips with the loss.

"I’m not ready yet," Parker wrote in the comments of Noth's post.

On Friday, Parker, 56, shared a gallery of photos of her and Garson enjoying each other’s company both onscreen and in real life. In her heartfelt caption, the two-time Emmy winner opened up about the pair's special bond "as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

"It’s been unbearable," she wrote. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

Parker went on to address her late friend directly.

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls," she wrote. "Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."

She also shared her "love and deepest sympathies and condolences" to Garson's son, Nathen, telling him, "You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa."

"These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes," she added. "Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP."

Garson played the part of Stanford in nearly 30 episodes of the "Sex and the City" and reprised the role in both spinoff movies. He was also scheduled to star in HBO’s upcoming reboot of the series “And Just Like That...”

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall also remembered the late actor.

“Willie is beloved by our entire community,” Davis wrote. “He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.”

“So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him,” Nixon wrote. “He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always.”

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

“Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo,” wrote Cattrall.

