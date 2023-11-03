A second woman has come forward with allegations against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager decades ago.

Jeanne Bellino alleges in the suit that Tyler sexually assaulted her “in approximately 1975 when she was approximately 17 years old.” Tyler was 27 in 1975.

At the time, Bellino was a child model and had an opportunity to party with the band at the Warwick Hotel in New York City, the suit says. On the way there, the suit alleges, he forced her into a phone booth, and was "mauling and groping," "humping" and "pretending to have sex with" Bellino, while witnesses outside the phone booth laughed. Nobody intervened, the suit says. He assaulted her once they arrived the hotel, as well, according to the suit.

"Tyler used his power, influence, and authority, as a well-known musician to sexually assault” Bellino, alleges the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in New York Supreme Court, the state’s top trial court.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Representatives for Tyler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bellino filed the suit nearly a year after another woman, Julia Misley, sued Tyler alleging sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in Los Angeles.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.