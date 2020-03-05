Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant Is Planning to Open in Boston

A popular chain of restaurants is going to be expanding to Boston, and the person behind it is a legendary figure in music.

According to a source, Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Restaurant is planning to open somewhere in the city, with a Facebook post from the chain saying "It's about the attitude, not the latitude. Boston's getting a Margaritaville Restaurant this summer!" It isn't yet known where exactly the dining spot will reside, nor has a specific opening date been given as of yet, so stay tuned for updates.

Margaritaville, which gets its name from Buffett's signature song that came out in 1977, is a casual chain of dining spots featuring such dishes as fish tacos, cheeseburgers (of course), Cuban sandwiches, jambalaya, ribs, seafood combo plates, and key lime pie. Currently, the closest location of the chain is in Syracuse, NY. (The Margaritaville hospitality company started out in Key West in 1985 and is now headquartered in Orlando.)

The website for Margaritaville Restaurant can be found here.

By Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)