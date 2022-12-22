5 Bustling Businesses to Visit in Boston's Back Bay

It's been said that Boston's Back Bay neighborhood may be inspired by Paris, given the area's trendiness and elegant scene.

Our local tour guide, Kwani Lunis, is bringing us to some of the hidden gems that make this area of the city so unique.

She introduces us to Bold Skin Bae, a beauty spot in the area that caters to Black and brown communities. Founder and owner Akou Diabakhate says, "I realized that there was no other space for Black and brown to take care of their skin, and so Bold Skin Bae was born."

They offer a variety of different beauty treatments from waxing, facials, body treatment and laser hair removal.

Another beauty spot on the tour brings to light Salon Monet.This Newbury Street-centered salon offers all the classic hair treatments like color, highlights, extensions and braids.

"We specialize in healthy hair and a heathy scalp," owner Shellee Mendes says.

Everyone knows that Newbury Street has a lot of shops, but there are other hidden gems within Back Bay.

Kwani checks out the storefront Bodega. When you walk in, it looks like your typical convivence store, offering all your everyday needs. But in the back, it's a clothing store, with different brands and shoes from all over the world.

If you are getting hungry after all the shopping on Newbury Street, Little Whale restaurant offers some classic New England seafood dishes.

Chef Michael Serpa shares that some of the top bites at the restaurant are oysters, fried clams, lobster roll and lobster spaghetti. At Little Whale, they gauge and guide their wine lists towards seafood-friendly wine, he says.

Another foodie spot in Back Bay is Hue. Robert Eugene, a managing partner of the restsaurant, says that the space was intended to help add to Boston's nightlife and entertainment: " I feel like this is a unique space where it's a hybrid between a restaurant and a lounge."

The cuisine is your go-to American food that everyone knows and loves with an Asian flare, and fun cocktails to go along.

There is so much more of Boston to love than just the typical tourist attractions. With All Inclusive Boston, Kwani Lunis is taking you around the city.