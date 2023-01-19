Sponsored Content

Meet Boston: ‘Hamilton' Is a Hot Ticket at the Citizens Bank Opera House

Boston Never Gets Old!

Boston brings the heat when it comes to hot happenings, especially on the theater scene.

That’s why our partners at Meet Boston are highlighting “Hamilton” at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

The tour is back as part of Broadway in Boston and runs through March 12th. It’s a hot ticket, so if you can’t get seats you can always try the “Hamilton” lottery.

Download the official Hamilton app to learn more about that and for all the rules to enter. And there are so many shows on the way in Boston this year, so keep your eyes peeled for even more culture and fun.

