Meet Boston: ‘Hamilton' Is a Hot Ticket at the Citizens Bank Opera House

Boston brings the heat when it comes to hot happenings, especially on the theater scene.

That’s why our partners at Meet Boston are highlighting “Hamilton” at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

The tour is back as part of Broadway in Boston and runs through March 12th. It’s a hot ticket, so if you can’t get seats you can always try the “Hamilton” lottery.

Download the official Hamilton app to learn more about that and for all the rules to enter. And there are so many shows on the way in Boston this year, so keep your eyes peeled for even more culture and fun.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

To learn more about all the hot happenings all the time, go to MeetBoston.com.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Lin-Manuel Miranda held auditions for his hit musical "Hamilton" in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, June 13.