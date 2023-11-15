Peloton instructor Ben Alldis on new book & Boston

He’s a Peloton instructor, former finance guy, cancer survivor, and now Ben Alldis is adding another title to his name: author.

Alldis’ first book “Raising the Bar: How to Push Beyond Your Limits & Build a Stronger Future You” is available now.

From a career in finance to full-time fitness, the UK fitness pro made the jump 5 years ago with an offer from Peloton.

In the book he shares how a pivotal year in his life, professionally and personally, gave him the perspective shift he needed.

Alldis shares other personal stories to offer lessons learned in time. The book is also meant to serve as a wellness toolkit.

“My goal was to create a glossary of what is available to all of us,” Alldis describes.

He recognizes that not everyone will be able to be spot on in all areas every day, but with education and awareness, people can tap into what they need, when they need it.