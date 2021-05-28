Show Boston How You Express Your Pride

June is Pride Month. Even though there’s no parade, there are still some great ways to get involved.

One is “Express Your Pride,” a virtual event calling for your creativity.

Pierce Durkin, Director of Operations for Boston Pride, says, “Express Your Pride came out of a couple of different exploratory meetings. We were trying to figure out how to fill the void that was being created by not being able to have in-person events in June.

"Normally people would dress up in their favorite rainbow outfits or dress up their pets in their pets’ favorite outfits or hold up signs that show support. But people can also express themselves by decorating their houses or their apartments or their yards with Pride decorations. Or write a poem or a song or dance around with friends. We just want people to express themselves on their own terms.”

Go to www.BostonPride.org to upload your photos and videos by June 10th for an online gallery that’s going up on June 13th.

NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo New England, and NBC Sports Boston are the proud media partners of Boston Pride.