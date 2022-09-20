The Second Annual New England BIPOC Fest Celebrates Culture and Community

Chef David Vargas is proud to present the second annual New England BIPOC Fest – bringing together chefs, musicians, and organizations all committed to celebrating the BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color) community.

Chef Vargas, of Vida Cantina, is nationally acclaimed and locally beloved for his extraordinary talents in the kitchen and active leadership in the community.

He stopped by The Hub Today to talk about what the BIPOC event means to him and what guests can expect this year. Vargas didn't come empty-handed as he brought a deliciously fresh and healthy recipe for an heirloom tomato salad.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Join Chef Vargas and the numerous other participating restaurants on Sunday, September 25th, at Vida Cantina restaurant in Portsmouth, NH.

The event is perfect for the whole family and will take place from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Admission is free.

For a full list of participating organizations, restaurants and performers visit: New England BIPOC Fest

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Hubbub, our free weekly newsletter with family-friendly adventures for you and for your family around Boston!

Looking for some sweet new dessert ideas? Alyx Abreu, Executive Pastry Chef at The Banks Fish House, has some fruit-forward treats that are perfect before the summer season comes to an end.