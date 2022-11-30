‘Tis The Season to Shop (Small) Women-Owned Businesses

Shopping season is officially in full swing. Lifestyle expert and editor Bethany Braun-Silva says it's important to shop small businesses whenever possible, but she is going one step further, sharing some of her favorite woman-owned small businesses to help start checking people off your list.

What’s better than the gift of a candle? Making a candle! The House of Art & Craft hosts regular candle-making workshops in their new space at the Charles River Speedway.

No experience is needed because the class is catered to beginners. Their gift shop also sells all-natural candles if you’d prefer to just scoop up the finish product.

Another local spot with tons to offer is Shake the Tree in the North End. The store has been a part of the community for over 20 years.

There’s something for everyone - home accessories, wall decor, stationary, pillows, charcuterie boards, candles, jewelry, and a curated collection of women’s clothing.



When you want to put the right foot forward, then you’re going to want to add Getaway Sticks to your list.

Founder Steffie Tomson is a scientist based in Houston. After struggling with heel pain herself, she developed a shoe with a wider toe box for wiggle room, soft suede that doesn’t rub, a strap for security, and minimal height for stability and joint health. This could also be the perfect gift to yourself!

Finally, don’t forget the guys in your life. Elaine Kinney created White Pine Bath & Brew in 2020. She created high-quality beer soap and beard care products.

As we hit the height of the holiday shopping season, here are ways to protect yourself when making purchases online.