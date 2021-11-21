Easy Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes: Pie Vs. Cheesecake Showdown

In the game of Thanksgiving desserts, everyone’s a winner.

Whether you’re a pie-or-bust baker or want to mix things up with a pumpkin cheesecake, News4’s Megan McGrath has the recipe for you.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe

2 sleeves graham crackers, ground

1 stick butter, melted

1 1/4 cup sugar, plus 4 tablespoons, divided

4 packages of cream cheese, room temperature

3 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups sour cream, divided

1 can pumpkin purée, 15 ounces

2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 tablespoon vanilla, divided

4 eggs, room temperature

Bring the cream cheese, eggs and sour cream to room temperature.

Using a food processor or blender, grind graham crackers into crumbs. Mix in 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 cup melted butter.

Press mixture into a greased, 9-inch springform pan, taking the crumbs up 1 inch on the sides. Firmly press the mixture into the pan.

In a large mixing bowl, blend the cream cheese with 1 1/4 cups sugar, mix in the flour. Add the pumpkin, 1/2 cup sour cream, vanilla and pumpkin spice. Blend until just smooth. Blend in the room temperature eggs, one at a time, until incorporated.

Pour mixture into the crust and bake at 325° until the cheesecake starts to set, about 45 to 50 minutes. The center will still jiggle.

While the cheesecake cooks, blend 1 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla in a medium mixing bowl.

Spread sour cream mixture on top of the hot cheesecake and return to the oven. Bake until set, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Let the cheesecake cool at room temperature in the pan. Refrigerate. Before serving, run a knife along the edge of the pan if it is sticking, release the springform and serve.

To have tidy cheesecake slices, wipe the knife between cuts.

Chocolate Pecan Pie Recipe

1 roll out pie crust, I use Pillsbury

1 cup pancake syrup, karo if you can find it

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup pecan halves

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips

whipped cream for serving

Roll out the pie crust and form in a 9-inch pie pan.

Beat eggs slightly, then add sugar, syrup, melted butter and vanilla. Beat on medium until well mixed. Using a spoon, stir in the pecans.

Spread 1 cup chocolate chips in the bottom of the pie crust and pour the pecan mixture on top. Bake at 350° until the filling starts to firm, about 45 minutes. Tip: If the crust is getting too brown during cooking, cover the edges with tin foil.

Cool completely before cutting. Serve with whipped cream.