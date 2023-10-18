Fake unemployment sites are trying to scam users out of their personal information

There has been an uptick in fraudulent third-party websites and scams surrounding unemployment benefits, according to Massachusetts officials.

The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office and the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development are warning people who are looking for information on unemployment benefits or trying to access their online accounts to be careful.

According to the AG’s office, claimants may come across “mimic sites” that look similar to the unemployment insurance website but are likely part of a phishing scam – trying to get your information.

But any details you provide on these sites are not secure and can be used by hackers to divert your unemployment payments to a new bank account.

The Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is also aware of scammers trying to obtain UI online passwords.

Here are some steps you can take to protect your account.

Stay away from any unofficial third-party websites – especially those that end in .com.

Check your unemployment insurance profile at least once a week – make sure your payment or contact information hasn’t been changed without your knowledge.

Responses to requests from the DUA should only be uploaded through your secure account.

And remember, the DUA will not ask you to verify your eligibility for employment benefits or for personal information by email, phone or text message.

If you are unsure if an email, phone call, or text message came from the DUA – you can give them a call at 877-626-6800.

You can also report any suspicious activity to the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.