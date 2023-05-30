Free Museum Admission Available to Low-Income Families This Summer

The cost of museum admission can be a barrier for many low-income families.

But the nation’s largest federal cultural agency is making sure everyone gets to take advantage of our history and culture this summer.

The Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal funding for the nation’s museums and libraries. It partners with the Association of Children’s Museums to provide free or reduced admission to low-income families ranging from free to $3.

The program is called "Museums For All." Families that receive SNAP benefits are eligible to visit more than 1,000 museums and historic sites across the country at a reduced cost. You just need to present your EBT card. Reduced admission is available during all normal operating hours for up to four individuals per EBT card.

Here in New England, the list of participating museums and historical sites is long at over 100.

“Hundreds of thousands of families have been able to participate in the program and derive the benefits from our extensive array of museum partners and collaborators,” said Cyndee Landrum with the Institute of Museum and Library Services. "There's a wide variety of museums from history museums to zoos, aquariums, a whole variety of cultural museums that are participants in which families and individuals who were participating in the program can utilize as tools for learning and engagement. And just in general, a great cultural and social and historical experiences."

And if you’re on vacation, you can find the museums in the area that you’re visiting and get free or reduced admission there as well.

You can find a list of participating museums and historical sites by state here: Museums for all

And if you haven’t been to your local library in a while you may be surprised. Most of them offer summer reading and learning programs, STEM and art activities and access to technology and workforce development programs. You can also check out a large list of items at many libraries – from books to camping gear to electronics - you just need your library card.