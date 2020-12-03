We Investigated the Case of a Dining Room Table Missing for Months

We’ve all spent a lot of time working and staying safe at home this year.

And a local woman says she could have used the dining room table that she ordered in the spring.

When it hadn’t arrived by November, she reached out to our NBC10 Boston Responds team for help.

“I’m a patient person, I am, but my frustration just grew and grew,” said Katie, from Belmont.

She ordered a dining room table from West Elm in May and was charged about $1,000 in July, when the table shipped. But it never arrived.

“It never came. It shipped in July and the date just kept get pushed back,” Katie said. “So they said, okay, August. Then September, then October and, the next thing I know, it was November and I still didn’t have my table.”

Katie said she repeatedly called the company and they kept assuring her that the table would arrive in the next two weeks.

“I did realize I was ordering a table in the middle of the pandemic, so I gave them some leeway,” she said. “But after close to six months, I was just really frustrated. I have a kitchen counter that I sat at for most of the time because I didn’t have a table in my dining room.”

Have you noticed a decline in customer service since the pandemic began? If so, you're apparently not alone. In a nationwide survey, we set out to gauge how people are feeling about their recent customer service experiences.

Katie reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds because, she said, she didn’t know what else to do. We contacted West Elm and, within an hour, Katie received an email from a customer service representative.

“I didn’t think it would happen so fast,” she said. “But it was like an apology and it sort of said I’m going to make this right. I’m going to reorder the table since it hasn’t come and I was very pleasantly surprised.”

Eleven days later, the table was finally delivered. West Elm thanked us for bringing the matter to their attention and said in a statement:

“We have resolved the matter directly with (Katie) and provided her with a replacement of her original order, which was delivered on November 13. In appreciation of (her) allowing us to fulfill our longstanding commitment to provide outstanding customer service, West Elm has issued her a $500 credit to help her continue designing a home she loves.”

“I’m just thankful for you all at NBC, helping me get my table,” said Katie. “Like you said, pretty much all year I’ve spent waiting for this table, so I was very happy to finally receive it.”

