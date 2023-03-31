‘Serial Debt Fraudster': Ex-Stoneham Detective Sgt. Charged by Feds

The former high-ranking Stoneham, Massachusetts, police officer who was the subject of an NBC10 Boston investigation over a history of evictions and unpaid civil judgements has been charged with wire fraud, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in federal court.

The criminal complaint, filed in federal court in Boston Thursday, contained an affidavit from an FBI special agent who refers to Robert Kennedy as a "serial debt fraudster who has a trail of bad debts, collections, and unpaid judgments."

An NBC10 investigation has detailed Kennedy’s 20-year history of evictions and unpaid civil judgments. Housing court records also raised questions about the truthfulness of his testimony and how he received $10,000 of taxpayer-funded rental assistance, despite a steady six-figure salary.

Earlier this month, town leaders in Stoneham asked state authorities to investigate allegations against Kennedy, who resigned in February from the Stoneham Police Department.

Kennedy was due in court to face the new wire fraud charge Friday morning. In the past, he has asserted to NBC10 Boston that his personal financial history was “no one’s business.”

The federal complaint alleges Kennedy would live in the apartments rent-free by "taking advantage of the slow eviction process — which was further delayed because Kennedy's girlfriend filed fraudulent applications for housing assistance."

The complaint goes into detail on the allegations against Kennedy, analyzing everything from bank accounts, salaries, rent payments and debts.

"Kennedy defrauded his last three landlords by providing materially false and misleading information in his rental applications to obtain the respective apartment leases," the complaint alleges. "After moving in, Kennedy would intentionally withhold rent payments, despite making $141,000 - $187,000 a year from the Stoneham Police Department."

On Feb. 3, the NBC10 Investigators found that Kennedy and his girlfriend racked up more than $50,000 of unpaid rent while being evicted from apartment complexes in Stoneham and Reading.

Over that three-year period, payroll records showed that Kennedy made more than a half-million dollars as a police officer.