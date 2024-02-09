Store clerk admits to trying to cash customer's $3M lottery ticket, is sentenced to probation

A Massachusetts store clerk embroiled in the unique case involving a $3 million lottery ticket admitted Friday that she tried to cash in on the winning, despite knowing they belonged to someone else.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators have been closely following the case, and produced a 30-minute documentary, “$3 Million Mistake.”

Carly Nunes, 24, had a choice when she discovered the ticket had been left behind. The decision she made resulted in multiple criminal charges of larceny and fraud.

In Brockton Superior Court on Friday, Nunes admitted there was enough evidence to find her guilty of one of those felony indictments - trying to file a false claim. The three other charges against her were dismissed. A judge imposed a sentence of two years probation with the requirement of continuing substance abuse treatment.

Imagine having a lottery ticket in your hand that turns out to be the winner of a multi-million-dollar prize — but instead of collecting the money, you return the ticket because it belongs to someone else. NBC10 Boston explores the situation in this new documentary.

Surveillance footage from a Lakeville convenience store, previously called Savas, lays out the sequence of events.

Last January, a man named Paul Little bought a lottery ticket and a bag of chips.

Nunes, the store cashier, forgot to hand Little the ticket, and he left without noticing.

Days later, video captured Nunes attempting to claim the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. Prosecutors say she was with two men - one another store employee, identified as 32--year-old Joseph Reddem. The ticket Nunes provided was torn and burned.

Employees became suspicious when they saw Nunes and Reddem arguing in the lobby and launched an investigation into the purchases. Reddem is accused of trying to extort Nunes for money from the jackpot.

Nunes was eventually indicted by a grand jury and arrested on a warrant when she skipped her arraignment.

She’s been released and has been attending court-ordered substance abuse treatment.

Reddem is facing charges for his alleged extortion attempt. He is scheduled to on trial in May.

After a lengthy investigation by Massachusetts State Police, Little learned he was actually the rightful winner and finally received the large check last June.

Reached by phone about the conclusion to the case, Little told NBC10 Boston that Nunes is young enough to learn from the mistake and pick a different direction in life.

He added that he wishes her the best and prays good things come her way.

Mark William Bracken, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, also reacted to the outcome.

“The integrity of our games is critical to the Lottery’s mission of supporting cities and towns. This case is an example of the steps we will take to ensure that prizes are being claimed by the proper ticket owners. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement in maintaining public trust in the Lottery by holding accountable those attempting to fraudulently claim prizes," he said in a statement.