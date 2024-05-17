Lifestyle

How four simple principles can change the world with Chaz Ebert

NBC Universal, Inc.

People want to be kind. That's what Chaz Ebert, CEO and publisher at Ebert Digital, has found in her years of work and life. She spent 24 years alongside her husband Roger Ebert working to spread empathy through cinema and she's continuing that work now.

Her new book, "It's Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness," encourages readers to unite together for a better future and more kindness. Chaz shares lessons, stories, and invites readers to reflect on moments of growth. She talks with Maria about:

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

  • Reason for writing (and re-writing!) this book
  • Life's work and mission with late husband Roger Ebert
  • How four simple principles -- forgiveness, empathy, compassion, and kindness -- can change the world
  • Simple ways to spread kindness today

Follow along on with Chaz Ebert: @chazebert

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Follow along on social: @thehubtoday & @mariasansone

More Mom2Mom

Relationships May 12, 2023

Actress and author Khadeen Ellis on new book ‘We Over Me'

Hub Today Nov 30, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete Talks About Newest Book, Family & Hollywood Star

This article tagged under:

Lifestyle
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us