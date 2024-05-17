How four simple principles can change the world with Chaz Ebert

People want to be kind. That's what Chaz Ebert, CEO and publisher at Ebert Digital, has found in her years of work and life. She spent 24 years alongside her husband Roger Ebert working to spread empathy through cinema and she's continuing that work now.

Her new book, "It's Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness," encourages readers to unite together for a better future and more kindness. Chaz shares lessons, stories, and invites readers to reflect on moments of growth. She talks with Maria about:

Reason for writing (and re-writing!) this book

Life's work and mission with late husband Roger Ebert

How four simple principles -- forgiveness, empathy, compassion, and kindness -- can change the world

Simple ways to spread kindness today

