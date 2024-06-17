How to support friends who are going through postpartum and pregnancy

How are you....really?! It's the question that really started this show and has stayed at the heart of it and totally we are doing a little personal check-in. Licensed psychotherapist and maternal mental health expert Olivia Verhulst joins Maria to discuss why talking about maternal mental health is so important, offers some strategies to cope at home, and shares ways to support friends in their postpartum and pregnancy eras (if you're not there yourself!) She talks with Maria about:

What maternal mental health is and why it's so important to talk about it

At-home strategies to cope (NOT a replacement for professional help)

How to support friends navigating motherhood

Tips for becoming a better listener

How to take advantage of the gift of a full range of emotions

For more tips from Olivia you can follow her on social: @theinnerwork_witholivia & @maternaltraumasupport

You can also find her Trauma-Informed Maternal Health Directory here

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call the Behavioral Health Help Line: (833) 773-2445