One-on-one with ‘Mom Friend' and TV & Film star Jennifer Love Hewitt

Do you struggle finding that "Mom Friend" that just gets you? Maria welcomes to the show her first Mom Friend who happens to be an iconic 90's TV & Film star, Jennifer Love Hewitt - you may know her from Party of Five, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ghost Whisper, and more recently, 911.

She is a mom of 3 and the author of a brand-new book Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, And Making Every Day Magical. A book where she gives an authentic look at her life, family and how processing the grief of her mother's passing was the motivator for writing the book that shows you how to foster magic in the everyday. We learn about her new movie, and how she rocks the holidays.

Finding Friendship Through Young Children - How You Fit In.

We Learn About Her Husband, Kids & Themed Dinner Time.

Why Her Own Mother Was The Motivator For Her Book.

Intention Setting Tips.

"Holiday Junkie" And Ways She Celebrates

Technology Recommendations That Are Good For Kids

Follow along with Jenniver Love Hewitt on Social: @JenniferLoveHewitt

Check out Jennifer's book: Inheriting Magic My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, And Making Every Day Magical