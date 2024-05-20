Mental health

Why do you overthink about everything?

Do you overthink? We'll answer that for you: yes! In a world where we are constantly inundated with information it can be hard not to. Author and linguist Amanda Montell dives into this idea of overthinking in her latest book "The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality." Amanda explores several cognitive biases and offers examples of how they exist in our daily lives. She chats with Maria about:

  • Path to becoming a linguist
  • How cognitive biases can help explain why we overthink
  • Strategies to combat the comparison trap (or zero-sum bias)
  • Manifestation -- is it real?

