Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing traffic stop on I-93 in NH

The suspect told police he ingested heroin while running in the woods, so he was taken to the hospital, authorities said

By Matt Fortin

A man was arrested in New Hampshire after allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop on his motorcycle and then running into the woods when the bike's engine failed, according to state troopers.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nathanial Bergeron, of Pittsfield, was taken into custody after being tracked down by a K9 in the woods in the median of Interstate 93 in Canterbury, New Hampshire State Police said in a news release.

The incident started shortly after midnight Thursday morning, when a state trooper allegedly spotted Bergeron going 115 mph on I-93 in Concord, and sped off when the trooper tried to pull him over, the release said.

Troopers said that they later came across Bergeron walking the bike at an off-ramp, after the bike's engine failed, and then Bergeron allegedly ran off into the woods. He was eventually found in the median's woods by a K9, and troopers learned that he had warrants out for his arrest, the release said. Bergeron told police he ingested heroin while running in the woods, so he was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

He was later taken to Merrimack County Jail to be held pending an arraignment.

Bergeron is now also facing charges including disobeying an officer, operating while certified as a habitual offender, resisting arrest and reckless operation.

