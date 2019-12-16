Boeing Will Suspend 737 Max Production in January

Boeing is planning to suspend production of its beleaguered 737 Max planes next month, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a drastic step after the Federal Aviation Administration said its review of the planes would likely continue into next year.

The manufacturer has warned investors repeatedly that it could further cut or suspend production of the planes altogether if the flight ban lasts longer than expected.

The decision is likely to and present further complications for airlines, which have lost hundreds of millions of dollars and canceled thousands of flights without the planes in their fleets.

Close to 400 Max planes were in global fleets when regulators grounded the planes in mid-March after two fatal crashes in a span of five months. Since then, Boeing has produced some 400 more of the jetliners that are parked at its facilities in Washington state and elsewhere. The grounding, now in its 10th month, has prevented Boeing from delivering planes to customers.

Boeing shares, which fell 4% during the regular session, were down 1% in after-hours trading.

