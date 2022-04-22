5-Year Treasury Yield Hits 3% Following Powell's Comments on Rate Hikes

Powell said on an IMF panel moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen on Thursday that taming inflation is "absolutely essential."

He also said that hiking interest rates by half a percentage point was "on the table" for the Fed's May policy meeting.

The 5-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 3% on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's suggestion that a 50-basis-point rate hike could be in the cards in May.

The yield on the 5-year Treasury note was up 2 basis points at 3.003%, moving higher than the rate on the 30-year Treasury bond, which climbed by less than a basis point to 2.949%.

This is known as a "yield curve inversion," with investors selling out of shorter-dated bonds in favor of long-dated debt, indicating a lack of confidence in the health of the economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 1.5 basis points higher to 2.932%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

While the suggestion of a 50-basis-point hike was in line with market expectations, Powell's comments still saw Treasury yields jump. Investors have become increasingly concerned about potential drag on economic growth that could come from rising inflation and the Fed's efforts to control these pricing pressures.

Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that even if Powell's comments were in line with expectations and what had been said by other Fed officials, markets are still having to digest a "much steeper, a much more accelerated rate path, than they thought was the case a week ago, a month ago or three months ago."

Morris said that markets would now be focused on when the rate hiking process would end, and where they would be in a year.

"And I think once that happens, and hopefully that's soon, then I think we'll see a real stabilization in markets," he said.

In terms of data releases due out on Friday, S&P Global's April flash purchasing managers' index is slated to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled for Friday.