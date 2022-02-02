Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
US: News

Alphabet Stock Jumps on Back of Blowout Earnings

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Shares of Alphabet jumped Wednesday after the Google parent company reported blowout fourth-quarter earnings.
  • The robust report led at least nine Wall Street firms to raise their price target on the stock.
  • Alphabet's strong earnings report follows a year of outperformance. The stock surged 65% last year, beating all other Big Tech companies and more than tripling gains in the S&P 500.

Shares of Alphabet jumped Wednesday after the Google parent company reported blowout fourth-quarter earnings.

The company's stock closed up 7.5%.

Alphabet reported earnings per share of $30.69, compared to the $27.34 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. It also blew past analysts' revenue projections of $72.17 billion, coming in at $75.33 billion.

The search giant relies heavily on Google's advertising revenue, which soared in the quarter. Revenue for the segment came in at $61.24 billion, up 33% from $46.2 billion in the year-earlier period.

"Very robust advertising revenue growth implies the overall demand environment has stayed healthy amidst volatile supply chain and macro uncertainties," MKM Managing Director Rohit Kulkarni said in a note to investors.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google
Anindito Mukherjee | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

The company's cloud also reported revenue growth of 45% to $5.54 billion. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said on the earnings call the company saw 65% year-over-year growth in the number of cloud deals worth over $1 billion.

Money Report

Markets 29 mins ago

Facebook Shares Plummet 22% After Reporting Weak Guidance

Amazon.com Inc. 35 mins ago

What to Watch Today: Nasdaq Futures Sink as Facebook Plunges Over 20% After Weak Earnings

The strong report led at least nine Wall Street firms to raise their price target on the stock. UBS' Lloyd Walmsley, lifted his price target to $3,900 from $3,800, representing an upside of 41.7% from Tuesday's close.

Alphabet's strong earnings report follows a year of outperformance. The stock surged 65% last year, beating all other Big Tech companies and more than tripling gains in the S&P 500. Alphabet on Tuesday said its board approved plans for a 20-for-1 stock split.

— CNBC's Jennifer Elias contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

US: NewsTechnologyU.S. MarketsBreaking News: Technologymobile
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us