Apple's Vision Pro Headset Will Launch With Disney+ Streaming

The Walt Disney Company has always been at the forefront of new storytelling technology. On Monday, it announced a new partnership with Apple to bring its streaming service Disney+ to the tech giant's new augmented reality headset.

Dubbed Vision Pro, the headset will allow users to interact with digital content in mixed reality. It will retail for $3,499.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the new tech will enhance the Disney+ viewing experience, noting that when the headset launches early next year, users will be able to access the streaming service.

"We're constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences," Iger said during Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote on Monday. "And we believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality."

The demo reel for the collaboration between Disney and Apple included 3D visuals of a basketball court, showing how users could be immersed in sports contests from home, as well as immersive National Geographic content that placed the viewer in the middle of the ocean.

"It will allow us to create deeply personal experiences that bring our fans closer to the characters they love," Iger said. "This platform will allow us to bring Disney to our fans in ways that were previously impossible."

The sizzle reel also showcased Mickey Mouse springing to life in a living room, a fireworks show from Disney's theme parks erupting in a kitchen and fans watching Star Wars content from a planet's surface.

"We're so proud to yet again be partnering the greatest storytelling company in the world with the most innovative technology company in the world to bring you real life magic," Iger said.