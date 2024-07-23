Asia markets set for lower open as traders assess Aussie business activity data, U.S. tech earnings

Australia saw its private sector activity expand at a slower pace in July, with the composite purchasing managers index at 50.2 compared to 50.7 in June, according to Juno Bank.

The region will also look for any spillover to tech and EV stocks after U.S. tech giants Alphabet and Tesla reported their second quarter earnings, with Tesla falling short of estimates.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to open mostly lower on Wednesday as traders assessed July business activity data from Australia, tech earnings from the U.S. and awaited Japan PMI readings.

Futures for Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stood at 7,952, slightly lower than their last close of 7,971.1. The country saw its private sector activity expand at a slower pace in July, with the composite purchasing managers' index dropping to a six-month low of at 50.2 compared to 50.7 in June, according to Juno Bank.



Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a weaker open for the market, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,435 and their counterpart in Osaka at 39,430 compared to the previous close of 39,594.39.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,474, just marginally higher than the HSI's last close of 17,469.36.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 dipped 0.16% to close at 5,555.74, a day after it notched its best performance in more than a month.

The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.06%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.14%.

—CNBC's Alex Harring and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.