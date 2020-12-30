CDC Says New Covid Strain in U.S. Could Further Stress ‘Already Heavily Burdened' Hospitals

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that a new strain of Covid-19 now circulating in the U.S. could further stress hospitals that are already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Colorado health officials announced Tuesday that they detected the first known case of the new and more infectious strain of the virus that was first discovered in the United Kingdom. A second separate new strain first identified in South Africa may also already be circulating in the U.S. as well, CDC officials said.

"Because the variants spread more rapidly, they could lead to more cases and put even more strain on our already heavily burdened health-care systems," Dr. Henry Walke, the agency's Covid incident manager, said on a conference call with reporters.

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.