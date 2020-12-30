Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

CDC Says New Covid Strain in U.S. Could Further Stress ‘Already Heavily Burdened' Hospitals

By Will Feuer, CNBC

Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that a new strain of Covid-19 now circulating in the U.S. could further stress hospitals that are already overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Colorado health officials announced Tuesday that they detected the first known case of the new and more infectious strain of the virus that was first discovered in the United Kingdom. A second separate new strain first identified in South Africa may also already be circulating in the U.S. as well, CDC officials said.

"Because the variants spread more rapidly, they could lead to more cases and put even more strain on our already heavily burdened health-care systems," Dr. Henry Walke, the agency's Covid incident manager, said on a conference call with reporters.

Money Report

investing 32 mins ago

Morgan Stanley Repays $1.7 Million to College Savers for High-Cost Investments

lifestyle 1 hour ago

Marie Kondo: Do These 4 Things Every Day to Boost Joy and Productivity When Working From Home

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessHealth & Sciencebiotechnologyepidemics
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us