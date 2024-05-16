Cramer's Lightning Round: DraftKings is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Accenture: "I think Accenture is too low."

Ouster: "I can't go there, because I'm not recommending stocks where they just have not been able to even get near a profit."

Vistra: "We have to do work on it, because this thing has been such a rocket ship. I cant' just say it's moved to much. I've got to learn it better."

DraftKings: "DraftKings is the one to buy. [buy, buy, buy!] I think it's terrific."

MP Materials: "It's been disappointing...I don't like to be betting behind losing horses."

Boston Scientific: "That company is just doing so well, they have an amazing cardio franchise...It is just fantastic."

