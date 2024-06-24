Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would not abandon' Cava

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viking Therapeutics: "I'm a Lilly guy...To go up against Lilly is very, very hard."

Cava: "Cava feels like it has the possibility of being a Chipotle. So, even though I know it just had a big spike, I would not abandon it. I would just look to buy more if it came down."

Rubrik: "It's a good company, but the problem is, again, this market hates enterprise software."

Forward Air: "There's great consolidation happening in this industry."

Bristol Myers Squibb: "Bristol-Meyers has a good dividend, and it's going to take a long time for it to be able to come to fruition, all the things that they want to do. I think it is bottoming...But that doesn't necessarily make us all that excited."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

