European Markets Open Lower as Investors Digest UK Inflation Data, Fed Officials' Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower Wednesday as investors digest inflation data and mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the trajectory of interest rate hikes.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.25% at the open, with tech stocks falling 1.5% and mining down 0.85% despite recent gains off the back of Chinese economic data.

U.K. consumer price inflation came in at 10.1% in March, down from 10.4% in February. Economists polled by Reuters expected a fall to 9.8%.

Figures on Tuesday showed U.K. wage growth slowed by less than expected in the three months to March, which economists said may complicate the Bank of England's decision on whether to pause hikes at its May monetary policy meeting.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC that he sees one more rate hike of 25 basis points, before pausing to see its impact on the economy. That would take the U.S. Federal Funds rate to 5% to 5.25%.

Bostic's words come as St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Reuters that he favors a higher terminal rate of between 5.50% and 5.75%.

The Stoxx 600 hit a 14-month high during Tuesday's session, according to Eikon data. Investors have maintained their risk-on appetite despite continued inflationary headwinds and central banks being pushed to continue considering rate hikes.

Paul Gambles, co-founder and managing director of MBMG Group, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" it was in large part because market participants were nonetheless expecting a coming pivot on monetary policy — and also that the pivot will be effective, and inflation will become muted while economic growth begins to recover.

U.S. stock futures ticked downward Tuesday night as traders weighed the latest round of earnings. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight.

UK inflation ahead of expectations at 10.1%

U.K. inflation unexpectedly held above 10% in March, fueling expectations the Bank of England will hike by 25 basis points at its May meeting after pay growth slowed by less than expected.

The consumer price index came in at 10.1%, down from 10.4% in February but ahead of the dip to 9.8% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Downward moves were driven by motor fuels, and housing and household services, while food and recreation/culture became more expensive.

Prices were up by 0.8% month on month.

Core CPI, excluding energy and food, was unchanged at 5.7%.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a flat open Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 7,910, Germany's DAX 11 points higher at 15,877, France's CAC down 1 point at 7,532 and Italy's FTSE MIB 24 points higher at 27,357, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Saipem and L'Oreal. Data releases include U.K. inflation figures for March and final euro zone inflation data for March.

