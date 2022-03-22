Money Report

Investors Should Watch for These Five Agriculture Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered a list of five agriculture and three fertilizer stocks he believes investors should consider purchasing.
  • The Russia-Ukraine war has caused wheat to rally significantly, and "given that Russia and Ukraine account for roughly a third of the world's wheat production, there's a real possibility that we could be looking at a global food shortage as this drags on," the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered a list of five agriculture stocks he believes investors should consider purchasing.

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused agriculture to rally significantly, and "given that Russia and Ukraine account for roughly a third of the world's wheat production, there's a real possibility that we could be looking at a global food shortage as this drags on," the "Mad Money" host said.

"I think the best approach to the bull market in agriculture is by betting on a basket of ag-related stocks, because when farmers make a lot of money, they pour it into seeds, equipment and fertilizer," he added.

Cramer said that while investors don't have to own the full basket of agriculture stock picks, these five are great options:

  1. Archer-Daniels-Midland
  2. Corteva
  3. AGCO
  4. Deere
  5. Tractor

"I think they're winners, and if they go down, buy even more," Cramer said.

He also offered a short list of fertilizer companies that could be investable, though he said they are riskier to own than the agriculture stocks he listed.

Here is the list of fertilizer companies:

  1. CF Industries
  2. Mosaic
  3. Nutrien

"If you want to bet on the fertilizers, recognize that this is a short-term trade, not an investment, so be ready to ring the register quickly on the way up and prepare to cut your losses," Cramer said.

