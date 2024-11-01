Nvidia to join Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Intel

Nvidia is replacing Intel on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a shakeup to the blue-chip index that replaces a flagging semiconductor company with the primary vendor of GPUs for AI.

Intel shares were down 1% in extended trading on Friday. Nvidia shares rose 1%.

The switch will take place on Nov. 8. In a separate move, Sherwin Williams will replace Dow Inc in the average as well, S&P Global said in a statement.

Shares of Nvidia have climbed over 180% so far in 2024 as investors have seen the company as the primary beneficiary of the AI boom. The fast rise of Nvidia on the back of its data center AI processors has led it to be one of only a handful of companies with a market cap over $3 trillion, alongside Microsoft and Apple, both of which are already included in the DJIA.

On the other hand, Intel shares have fallen 51% so far this year as the company struggles with manufacturing, new competition for its central processors, and the impression that it has missed out on the AI trend.

The Dow contains 30 components and is weighted by the share price of the individual stocks instead of the companies total market value. Nvidia split its stock 10-1 in June.

The switch is the first change to the index since February, when Amazon replaced Walgreens Boots Alliance. Over the years, the industrial-heavy Dow has been playing catch up and gaining exposure to the largest technology companies.

