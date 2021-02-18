Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Dropbox, Roku, Tripadvisor & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tripadvisor — Shares of the travel-booking company fell 1% in extended trading following a wider-than-expected loss. Tripadvisor lost 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, worse than a 26-cent-per-share loss forecast by Refinitiv. The company did say it sees signals of growing pent-up travel demand.

Roku – The digital media hardware company's shares were up 3% after the company's latest quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates. The company earned 49 cents per share, compared to a Refinitiv forecast for a loss of 6 cents per share. Roku's revenue came in at $650 million, topping an estimate of $615 million.

Dropbox – Shares of the file-hosting service were down about 1% in after-hours trading even after the release of better-than-expected quarterly results. Dropbox earned 28 cents per share, beating a Refinitiv estimate by four cents. The company's revenue also beat Wall Street expectations.

Universal Display — The tech stock jumped 3.7% after the company's quarterly results topped Wall Street expectations. Universal Display reported a profit of $1.13 per share, beating the 64 cents per share analysts were looking for, according to FactSet. Its revenue also came it above estimates.

Arista Networks — Shares of Arista Networks jumped nearly 7% after the networking hardware company posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. It posted earnings per share of $2.49, 10 cents above a FactSet consensus.