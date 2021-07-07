Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: WD-40, Camping World, KeyCorp & More

By Thomas Franck, CNBC

Jay Laprete | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the stocks that are making the biggest moves after the bell on Wednesday:

WD-40 Company — Shares of WD-40 popped more than 10% in extended trading after the company improved its full-year revenue forecast. It now expects sales between $475 million and $490 million for the fiscal year thanks to strong performance in its third quarter.

GAN Limited — The online gambling company's stock rose about 16% after the publishing preliminary results for its second quarter of 2021. GAN said it currently expects second-quarter sales somewhere between $34 million and $35 million as "higher-than-expected revenue more than offset strategic investments in talent and technology."

Camping World Holdings — The nation's largest retailer of recreational vehicles said Wednesday afternoon that it has an investment in Los Angeles-based Happier Camper. Happier Camper developed a patented modular van conversion system, known as Adaptiv, for vans that allows customers to customize the location of appliances within the van. Camping World Holdings stock gained 0.7% in after-hours trading.

KeyCorp — KeyCorp added 2.1% after it announced a cash dividend of 18.5 cents per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares for the third quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Sept. 15 to those who held the company's equity at the end of August.

