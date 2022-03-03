Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Best Buy, BJ's, Snowflake and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Best Buy — Shares of the retailer climbed 5% in premarket trading after the company announced it was raising its quarterly dividend by 26%. The move comes despite an underwhelming fourth-quarter report from Best Buy, with adjusted earnings just matching analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

BJ's Wholesale — The wholesale retailer saw shares sink 13.8% premarket after missing Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue. BJ's reported revenue of $4.36 billion, compared with $4.4 billion expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.

Big Lots — Big Lots shares fell 6.4% in premarket trading after a weaker-than-expected earnings report. The retailer posted earnings of $1.75 per share versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.89 per share.

Burlington Stores — Shares of the off-price retailer sunk 12.1% premarket after Burlington missed Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line. Burlington reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion. The Refinitiv consensus estimate was $3.25 per share earned on $2.78 billion in sales.

Kroger — Kroger shares gained 5.8% in premarket trading after the grocery chain beat on earnings. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $33.05 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of 74 cents per share on revenue of $32.86 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 1 hour ago

Ukraine Says 5,000 Civilians Evacuated From Sumy; European Stocks Jump

politics 1 hour ago

Putin's Always Wanted to Weaken the West. He's Done the Exact Opposite

Snowflake — Shares of Snowflake are down more than 18% premarket after the data-analytics software company forecasted slowing product revenue growth. The company reported an adjusted loss of 43 cents per share. Revenue came in at $383.8 million, beating analyst estimates of $372.6 million.

Box Inc. — Shares of Box gained 5.7% premarket after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. The company earned 24 cents per share excluding items on $233 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn 23 cents on $229 million in revenue.

American Eagle Outfitters — Shares of the retailer declined 4.6% premarket after American Eagle's quarterly report. The company warned higher freight costs would weigh on earnings in the first half of 2022.

Intel — Shares of Intel fell 1.3% in early morning trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from equal-weight to underweight. "Downgrades of value stocks ... will let us focus on more actionable situations that offer relatively more attractive risk-reward going forward," Morgan Stanley's Ethan Puritz said.

Southwest — Southwest shares gained 1.9% premarket after Evercore ISI upgraded the airline stock to outperform from in-line. "Greater relative financial strength + margin focused planning lead us to raise our rating on Southwest," the firm said.

—CNBC's Jesse Pound and Samantha Subin contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsfinanceU.S. MarketsBreaking News: Marketssnow
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us