Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Rise Slightly With Focus on Biden's Tax Proposal

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

NYSE
  • Biden will seek an increase in the tax on capital gains to 39.6% from 20% for those Americans earning more than $1 million, according to multiple outlets.
  • The April Markit purchasing managers' index, which tracks manufacturing and services activity, is set to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday morning, with investor focus on President Joe Biden's capital gains tax proposal.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.558% at 4:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.245%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

coronavirus 37 mins ago

India Reports More Than 330,000 New Covid Cases, Setting a Fresh Global Record

coronavirus 60 mins ago

Euro Zone's Economic Recovery Gathers Pace in April With France Returning to Growth

Yields only saw small movements on Friday morning, following reports that Biden will seek to raise taxes on millionaire investors to fund education and other spending priorities.

Biden will seek an increase in the tax on capital gains to 39.6% from 20% for those Americans earning more than $1 million, according to multiple outlets, including Bloomberg News and The New York Times.

Meanwhile, the April Markit purchasing managers' index, which tracks manufacturing and services activity, is set to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

New home sales data for March is then due out at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled for Friday.

CNBC's Thomas Franck contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19economic stimulusJerome PowellFederal Reserve Bank
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us