Treasury Yields Rise Slightly With Focus on Biden's Tax Proposal

Biden will seek an increase in the tax on capital gains to 39.6% from 20% for those Americans earning more than $1 million, according to multiple outlets.

The April Markit purchasing managers' index, which tracks manufacturing and services activity, is set to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday morning, with investor focus on President Joe Biden's capital gains tax proposal.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.558% at 4:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 2.245%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Yields only saw small movements on Friday morning, following reports that Biden will seek to raise taxes on millionaire investors to fund education and other spending priorities.

New home sales data for March is then due out at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled for Friday.

