Air Raid Sirens Sound Out Across Ukraine, Warning of More Russian Strikes; Kyiv Vows to Make Battlefield ‘More Painful' for Moscow

Air raid sirens are sounding out across multiple regions in Ukraine again on Tuesday with the emergency services warning of the likelihood of more Russian strikes, a day after a series of Russian attacks left at least 19 people dead and over a hundred injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that Ukraine will not be intimidated by the strikes which targeted various regions including the capital Kyiv, and said Ukraine's forces would make the battlefield "more painful" for Russia as a result. He said urgent work was being done to repair and restore power supplies damaged during the strikes.

The multiple attacks by Russia came several days after a blast partially destroyed the Kerch Bridge that links the Russian mainland to Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Kyiv has not said whether it was responsible for the attack on the bridge, although the blast was widely seen as humiliating for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of the Group of Seven of the world's most developed economies will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, following coordinated Russian missile strikes on civilian targets in cities across the country. Zelenskyy is also expected to speak at the meeting via videolink.

Top officials in the United States, European Union and at the United Nations expressed shock and horror Monday over the strikes. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "shocked" by the attacks, saying through a spokesperson that they represented an escalation of the war.

The strikes have damaged significant parts of Ukraine's energy grid, prompting the nation's energy ministry to announce it would halt exports of electricity to the EU starting Tuesday.

Missiles shot down over Kyiv region, official says

Several missiles have been shot down over the Kyiv region, according to the governor of the region Oleksiy Kuleba.

Warning residents to stay in shelters while air raid alerts were ongoing, Kuleba said on Telegram Tuesday morning that "air defense forces shot down a rocket in one of the districts of the region."

In a further post, he said there had been "another downed missile."

CNBC was unable to verify the information but air raid warnings are in operation across Ukraine this morning.

— Holly Ellyatt

Air raid sirens ring out across Ukraine, warning of more Russian strikes

Ukraine's emergency services warned citizens of the likelihood of more Russian attacks on Tuesday, with air raid sirens ringing out across multiple regions.

The emergency services issued a warning on Telegram Tuesday. "Warning. During the day there's a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals," the services said, according to Reuters.

The warning came as the emergency services said that the death toll from Monday's mass shelling had reached 19, with 105 now known to be injured in the strikes across the country.

This map shows the breadth and duration of air raid alerts on Tuesday, with the capital Kyiv and other major cities including Lviv and Dnipro experiencing more warnings this morning.

— Holly Ellyatt

Death toll from Russian missile strikes rises

Ukraine's emergency services said the death toll has risen after Russia's mass shelling across the country on Monday.

The latest information from the services found that 19 people were killed in the strikes across Ukraine, and 105 were injured.

The services said on Telegram on Tuesday that, as a result of shelling, objects of critical and civil infrastructure were hit in the capital Kyiv as well as 12 other regions. More than 30 fires, caused by the strikes, had to be extinguished by the emergency services.

The power supply has been restored to 3,571 settlements in the Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Lviv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions, although over 300 settlements in those regions still have no electricity.

The emergency services said it had involved 22 power stations to provide power to health-care facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, as well as seven power plants for critical infrastructure facilities.

"More than 1,000 people and about 120 units of emergency services equipment were involved in extinguishing fires and emergency rescue operations," the services said.

— Holly Ellyatt

Zaporizhzhia city hit by more Russian strikes

The city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine has been hit by more Russian strikes on Tuesday morning, officials say.

"As a result of the morning rocket attack, an educational institution, a medical institution and residential buildings were also damaged," Anatolii Kurtev, the secretary to the Zaporizhzhia city council, said on Telegram, adding that "unfortunately, there are casualties," without providing more details.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram that "several powerful explosions" had rocked the city and that Russian forces "attacked the regional center with missiles. The enemy targeted infrastructure facilities."

Information on damage and victims was being clarified, he said. CNBC was unable to independently verify the information.

The city was targeted on Monday as Russia conducted missile strikes across Ukraine. The image below shows destruction to a residential building following a missile attack.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine will not be intimidated by strikes, president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that Ukraine will not be intimidated by multiple strikes across the country on Monday and that it would respond on the battlefield, vowing to make it "more painful" for Russian forces.

"Ukraine cannot be intimidated. We united even more instead. Ukraine cannot be stopped. We are convinced even more that terrorists must be neutralized. Now the occupiers are not capable of opposing us on the battlefield already, that is why they resort to this terror," he said.

He said that urgent work was being done to repair and restore damaged infrastructure and power supplies that had been lost during the strikes.

Ed Ram | Getty Images News | Getty Images

"Restoration work is currently underway across the country. We will restore all objects that were damaged by today's attack by Russian terrorists. It's only a matter of time," he commented on Telegram as well as in a video address from the streets of Kyiv, where a variety of locations were hit, including a playground, cultural centers and office and residential buildings.

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Zelenskyy said that out of 84 Russian missiles launched against Ukraine, 43 had been shot down on Monday, and out of 24 Russian drones, 13 were shot down.

The president called on Ukrainians to restrict their power use between certain hours to relieve pressure on the energy system.

— Holly Ellyatt

Zelenskyy will address G7 after Russian missiles rock Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a virtual emergency G7 leaders meeting on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities.

Since Russia's late-February invasion of Ukraine, the G7 has imposed a slew of coordinated sanctions against Moscow. The group kicked Russia out of the G8 following its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The G7 leaders on Tuesday are also expected to discuss the mounting global energy crisis and ways to implement an international cap on the price of Russian oil.

The emergency meeting of the G7 follows a series of deadly missile strikes across Ukraine, killing at least 14 people and wounding 97.

— Amanda Macias

Russians missile strikes on Ukrainian cities: Photos

Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Stringer | Reuters

Pavlo Palamarchuk | Reuters

Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Putin confirms he ordered attack on Ukrainian cities; vows 'harsh' response to 'terrorist' acts

Dmitry Astakhov | Afp | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he ordered long-range missile strikes on a number of locations in Ukraine targeting military, energy and communications facilities.

"If attacks continue against Russia, the response will be harsh. The responses will be of the same scale as the threats to Russia," Putin said during a meeting of his national security council.

"In the event of further attempts to carry out terrorist acts on our territory, Russia's response will be harsh."

Putin did not mention that the missile strikes hit several civilian areas and resulted in numerous casualties. The EU has said Russia's indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Ukraine constitute a war crime.

Putin has blamed Ukraine for the explosion on Russia's Kerch bridge Saturday morning — the only bridge connecting the country to Crimea, which it illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — and called it a terrorist attack. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the blast that destroyed part of the bridge.

— Natasha Turak

Multiple cities across Ukraine hit by missile attacks

Ed Ram | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Several Ukrainian cities have been hit by what officials are describing as a wave of missile attacks — as far west as the city of Lviv, largely considered one of the safest parts of the country.

Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Vinnytsia, among other cities, have all reported explosions.

"Kyiv region and Khmelnytsky region, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Frankiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytormyr region, Kirovohrad region, the south," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. He described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "terrorist" targeting civilians.

At least 8 people in Kyiv have been killed and two dozen injured, according to the city's emergency services.

— Natasha Turak

