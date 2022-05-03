What's the Best Hotel for Business Travel? Take CNBC's Survey and Tell Us Your Favorite

Business people are getting out and about again. And they're looking for places to stay.

More people are traveling for business meetings and industry events now than at any time in the past two years. A full recovery may be a couple years away, but Deloitte is forecasting 55% of business travel will be back by the end of this year.

That's why CNBC International is surveying business travelers for their favorite hotels across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. We want to know the names of the individual hotels and the amenities — such as room service, conference rooms, and a great coffeemaker — that you value most when you're traveling for work.

If you feel strongly about what makes a hotel great for business trips — and we're betting you do — then now's the time to weigh in. Click below to take our short survey:

Results will be tabulated alongside research conducted by our partners at market and consumer data firm Statista.

Winners will be announced later this year in special reports on CNBC.com and beyond.