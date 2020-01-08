A Massachusetts Mall Just Sold for $16M

Hull Property Group has bought The Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster, Massachusetts, from Colony Capital for $16 million.

The 744,107-square-foot mall is 95 percent leased and anchored by Sears, Macy’s, JCPenney, Burlington and Market Basket.

“This offering represented an exceptional opportunity to own all of The Mall at Whitney Field’s anchor tenants, including a high-volume Market Basket,” said Newmark Knight Frank Senior Managing Director Justin Smith. “Ownership benefits from complete control over the full 75-acre site – a rarity in the enclosed regional mall market.”

