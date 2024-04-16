Karen Read supporters protest outside Dedham courthouse

The Karen Read murder trial has sparked massive media coverage and wide-ranging conspiracy theories on social media.

It's been a polarizing case. Nationally, people have been following along, while locally, some say they've shown up to every one of Read's court appearances in Dedham, Massachusetts, dating back to last summer — despite not personally knowing her or her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a former Boston police officer.

"I've been to every court date since July," said Scott McGinnis.

McGinnis, of Shirley, showed up for jury selection Tuesday. Only this time, he was holding his "Free Karen Read" sign in protest from across the street — 200 feet away.

For this case, a judge enacted a buffer zone for protestors holding signs and wearing pro-Karen Read clothes.

"The judge is saying this is not to taint her jury and give the defendant a fair jury, but I think it's just the opposite," said McGinnis.

Closer to the courthouse, the rest of Read's supporters showed up in pink.

"It was Karen's choice," said Aidan Kearney.

As the murder trial against Karen Read began, ahead of jury selection, Judge Beverly Cannone read a summary of the case for potential jurors — and addressed the massive public interest in the case that's prompted protests outside.

Alongside one of Read's most staunch supporters is Kearney, the controversial blogger known as "Turtleboy."

"Somebody posted on Facebook that we should have one color that we all wear, and Karen actually posted herself and said pink," said Kearney.

He runs the Turtleboy blog, a website documenting the case, but police say he went overboard, which is why he's facing a number of charges for witness intimidation.

"I don't generally support people accused of murder. I'm [going to] back the blue guy, but the facts are in Karen Read's favor," he said.

While all of her supporters would like to see her exonerated of the charges, they are making it clear that she's not the only one they believe is being wronged.

"I knew John O'Keefe. He was a wonderful human being," said Terry Robbins.

"That's a very big part of this movement…is justice for Officer John O'Keefe," said McGinnis.

The protestors say they will continue to wear pink in support but because the judge has made it clear she doesn't want her impartial jury to be impacted, it remains to be seen how long they'll be able to continue to wear that color.

Read is accused of killing O'Keefe in January of 2022. Prosecutors say she hit him with her SUV and left him in a blizzard, but her attorneys say she's being framed as part of a massive coverup. The defense claims O'Keefe was attacked inside the home.