Another 14 Coronavirus Deaths in Mass., 387 New Confirmed Cases

Massachusetts reported 14 people with the new coronavirus have died along with 387 new cases of the virus Friday.

There have now been 8,389 deaths and 109,787 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is at 2.1%, up from 1.7% last week.

There are an additional 127 probable cases listed in the department's daily COVID-19 report for Friday, adding to a total of 7,825 probable cases that have not yet been confirmed. The report listed no new deaths among the probable cases -- there have been 220 in the state.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is investigating at least eight potential COVID-19 clusters in Massachusetts due to people holding gatherings without wearing masks or social distancing.

Those clusters include a large lifeguard party in Falmouth, an unauthorized football camp in South Weymouth attended by kids from 17 communities, a Chelmsford graduation party, a 90-person prom party in Cohasset and house parties in Chatham and Wrentham. Baker said the state Department of Public Health is also investigating possible clusters at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and from a crowded Boston Harbor Cruise held last weekend.

The governor said lapses in judgment are contributing to "a slight but important rise" in coronavirus cases in the state.

"We should not and cannot let our guard down until there's a treatment or a vaccine. Look no further than other states that have seen dramatic increases in new cases with uncontrolled outbreaks. We do not want to see that happen here," Baker said.