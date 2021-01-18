As Gillette Stadium Officially Opens as Mass Vaccination Site, Next Phase of Distribution Underway

The first mass vaccination site in Massachusetts is now open at Gillette Stadium for people who qualify for the shot.

“It was easy peasy and the people working it were great,” said physical therapist Jen Bremner. “Very efficient, and I feel very thankful to have had it done.”

Registered nurse Cynthia Myers also received the shot Monday at Gillette.

“It was very well organized inside,” Myers said. “I was pleasantly surprised, everything moved quickly, you had to give your ID, proof of employment.”

Monday was also the first day that people who live in congregate care settings in Massachusetts could be vaccinated.

Monday was the first day that people who live in congregate care settings, like shelters and correctional facilities, in Massachusetts could be vaccinated.

“I just got my shot and I’ll come back again in 28 days and get my second one,” said 86-year-old Marion Wright who lives in a congregate care setting and got her vaccine Monday afternoon.

“It’s hard now because right now there are people in the home that have Covid and it just means everyone who lives there has to stay in their room all the time,” said Wright.

Congregate care settings also include shelters and corrections facilities.

“Prisons have been some of the highest clusters of infection in the state,” said Bonnie Tenneriello from Prisoners’ Legal Services, who says the vaccine isn’t enough.

As the state gets ready to expand its vaccine rollout, there is a growing debate on who should have a higher priority.

She says the Department of Corrections hasn’t acted fast enough on a legislative mandate to release more prisoners because of the pandemic which would help reduce the spread of the virus.

“Covid is a real crisis in the prisons right now and the problem is it’s going to be a while until the vaccine really addresses that problem,” said Tenneriello.

The DOC says it is reviewing and granting medical parole petitions as well as working on a home confinement program.

“The problem is we don’t have weeks,” said Tenneriello. “It’s literally life and death right this minute.”