Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to update the public on the city's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Monday.

Walsh was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

As of Sunday, the city had reported 8,159 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 302 fatalities.

The appearance comes as the city begins testing a random sampling of residents from hard-hit neighborhoods for antibodies in a bid to gauge the extent to which the virus has permeated the community.

One-thousand residents of East Boston, Roslindale, and some parts of Dorchester -- selected by the city -- will take part in the study conducted in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Boston will begin testing people for coronavirus antibodies to find those who may have had the virus but didn't show any symptoms.

The mayor said in a press conference Friday that the city has not reached the peak yet, and he does not expect to be ready to reopen businesses and lift the stay-at-home advisory on May 4, when it is currently set to expire.

The city over the weekend released new data showing that black residents were being hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

Black residents comprised 42% of known cases in the city, according to the city.

The data also showed that East Boston was the hardest-hit neighborhood.