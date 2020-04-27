COVID-19

Boston Mayor Walsh to Update Public on Coronavirus Response

As of Sunday, the city had reported 8,159 cases of COVID-19, including 302 fatalities.

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to update the public on the city's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Monday.

Walsh was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

As of Sunday, the city had reported 8,159 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 302 fatalities.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

marked-up masks 2 hours ago

Judge Grants Order Barring Vt. Businessman to Stop Selling Marked-Up Masks

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Gov. Sununu to Provide Coronavirus Update

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The appearance comes as the city begins testing a random sampling of residents from hard-hit neighborhoods for antibodies in a bid to gauge the extent to which the virus has permeated the community.

One-thousand residents of East Boston, Roslindale, and some parts of Dorchester -- selected by the city -- will take part in the study conducted in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Boston will begin testing people for coronavirus antibodies to find those who may have had the virus but didn't show any symptoms.

The mayor said in a press conference Friday that the city has not reached the peak yet, and he does not expect to be ready to reopen businesses and lift the stay-at-home advisory on May 4, when it is currently set to expire.

The city over the weekend released new data showing that black residents were being hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

Mayor Walsh announces expanding testing in Boston for COVID-19.

Black residents comprised 42% of known cases in the city, according to the city.

The data also showed that East Boston was the hardest-hit neighborhood.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19BOSTONcoronavirus in massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us